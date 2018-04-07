Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.89 Million

Brokerages expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report sales of $58.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.69 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $53.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $58.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.01 million to $283.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $314.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $311.96 million to $316.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.45 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 17.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised TriCo Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered TriCo Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ TCBK) traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $898.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $43.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.89 Million” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/zacks-analysts-anticipate-trico-bancshares-tcbk-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-58-89-million-updated-updated.html.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank offers banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through 68 branch offices in Northern and Central California.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.