Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Windstream Holdings, Inc. (WIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN) will post $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Windstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Windstream reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Windstream will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Windstream.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Windstream had a negative return on equity of 191.89% and a negative net margin of 36.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Windstream from $2.40 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Windstream in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.35 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

Windstream stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. 2,655,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.55, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.94. Windstream has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

In other Windstream news, Director Michael G. Stoltz purchased 29,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,979.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,453 shares in the company, valued at $153,975.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Windstream by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Windstream in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Windstream by 2,071.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Windstream by 848,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Windstream by 287.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Corporation (Windstream) is a provider of advanced communications and technology solutions, including managed services and cloud computing, to businesses nationwide. In addition to business services, the Company offers broadband, voice and video services to consumers in primarily rural markets.

