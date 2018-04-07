Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zions Bancorp (ZION) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $668.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) to report $668.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $683.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $661.00 million. Zions Bancorp posted sales of $621.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorp will report full-year sales of $668.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zions Bancorp.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. 2,471,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Zions Bancorp has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $10,393.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, insider Alexander Hume sold 7,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $387,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,224 shares of company stock worth $3,156,817. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 1,274.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 2,081.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

