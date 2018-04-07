Zacks: Analysts Expect Adient (ADNT) Will Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Adient (NYSE:ADNT) will announce earnings per share of $1.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.55. Adient posted earnings per share of $2.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.19%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.58.

Adient stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.92. 750,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,743. The firm has a market cap of $6,000.66, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of -0.38. Adient has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th. Adient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $60,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,257.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.78 per share, for a total transaction of $247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,715 shares in the company, valued at $353,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adient stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adient (NYSE:ADNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

