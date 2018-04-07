Zacks: Analysts Expect Ares Management (ARES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Ares Management reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.37 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $278,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $2,085,000. 17.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARES stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 376,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,067. The firm has a market cap of $1,783.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Analysts Expect Ares Management (ARES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/zacks-analysts-expect-ares-management-ares-will-announce-earnings-of-0-43-per-share.html.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.