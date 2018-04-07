Zacks: Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce $3.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.18 billion to $13.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $14.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.02 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 238 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $28,952.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,935.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 95,756 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $11,307,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,728,420.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,666 shares of company stock worth $25,650,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,798,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,846,000 after buying an additional 7,047,575 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,915,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,481,000 after buying an additional 102,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,214,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,928,000 after buying an additional 103,129 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,993,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,986,000 after buying an additional 1,199,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,556,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,491,000 after buying an additional 38,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) opened at $113.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.24. The stock has a market cap of $51,578.86, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

