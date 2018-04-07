Zacks: Analysts Expect California Resources Corp (CRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $528.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) will report $528.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for California Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $511.10 million to $546.00 million. California Resources posted sales of $590.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Resources will report full year sales of $528.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow California Resources.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.57 million. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of California Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

In related news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 35,530 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $503,815.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,601.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,959,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,528,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,812,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,231,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Restructuring Capital Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates LP now owns 1,730,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,105,000 after acquiring an additional 490,408 shares during the period. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,494,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,082,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. 1,490,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,368. The firm has a market cap of $735.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 6.25. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.37.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with operating properties within the State of California. The Company produced approximately 140 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

