Zacks: Analysts Expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $215.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) will report sales of $215.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.02 million. CBL & Associates Properties reported sales of $238.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full-year sales of $215.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $840.12 million to $868.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $848.11 million per share, with estimates ranging from $820.18 million to $875.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CBL & Associates Properties.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. CBL & Associates Properties had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBL. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $5.00 target price on CBL & Associates Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.47.

CBL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. CBL & Associates Properties has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $766.54, a P/E ratio of 2.12, a PEG ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

