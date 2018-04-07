Zacks: Analysts Expect Gener8 Maritime Inc (GNRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gener8 Maritime Inc (NYSE:GNRT) will post sales of $48.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gener8 Maritime’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.57 million. Gener8 Maritime posted sales of $121.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gener8 Maritime will report full year sales of $48.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.57 million to $239.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $312.12 million per share, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $330.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gener8 Maritime.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNRT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gener8 Maritime from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Gener8 Maritime in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Gener8 Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gener8 Maritime in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Gener8 Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Shares of Gener8 Maritime (GNRT) opened at $5.72 on Friday. Gener8 Maritime has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gener8 Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gener8 Maritime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gener8 Maritime by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Gener8 Maritime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gener8 Maritime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Gener8 Maritime Company Profile

Gener8 Maritime, Inc is a provider of international seaborne crude oil transportation services. The Company operates through the transportation of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products with its fleet of vessels segment. As of March 10, 2017, the Company owned a fleet of 40 tankers on the water, consisting of 24 Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), 10 Suezmax vessels, four Aframax vessels and two Panamax vessels, with an aggregate carrying capacity of 9.4 million deadweight tons (DWT) and one eco VLCC newbuilding.

