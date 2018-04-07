Zacks: Analysts Expect Methanex Co. (MEOH) to Announce $2.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to report $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.25. Methanex posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.51. Methanex had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEOH. ValuEngine raised Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Methanex from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Methanex by 4.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $388,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Methanex by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Methanex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

MEOH stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 441,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,199. Methanex has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $5,336.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Methanex announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback 6,590,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol to a range of international markets. The Company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a fleet of methanol ocean tankers.

