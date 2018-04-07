Zacks: Analysts Expect Old National Bancorp (ONB) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONB. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 329,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.60. 854,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2,585.04, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory and other traditional banking services. The Company focuses on community banking.

