Zacks: Analysts Expect Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.08. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.41 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

SBGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stephens set a $47.00 price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,839,000. Billings Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 475.6% during the fourth quarter. Billings Capital Management LLC now owns 289,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after buying an additional 239,184 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBGI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,675. The stock has a market cap of $3,037.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Expect Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/zacks-analysts-expect-sinclair-broadcast-group-inc-sbgi-will-announce-earnings-of-0-73-per-share.html.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on providing content on its local television stations and digital platforms. The Company’s segments are broadcast, other and corporate. The Broadcast segment consists of its broadcast television stations. The content distributed through its broadcast platform consists of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, it owns networks, and other original programming produced by it.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.