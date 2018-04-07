Zacks: Analysts Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.53. WNS posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on WNS to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.76. 232,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,103. WNS has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $2,334.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WNS announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase 3,300,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in WNS in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in WNS by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WNS by 2,604.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services. The Company offers data, voice, analytical and business transformation services. The Company’s segments include WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. Its operating segments include travel, insurance, banking and financial services, healthcare, utilities, retail and consumer products groups, auto claims and others.

