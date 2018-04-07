Zacks: Analysts Set $57.00 Price Target for Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO)

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $57.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($1.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Catalyst Biosciences an industry rank of 185 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBIO. B. Riley set a $49.00 target price on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $10.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 2,117.98%. sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn sold 71,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $2,191,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $1,619,471.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 32,621 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/zacks-analysts-set-57-00-price-target-for-catalyst-biosciences-inc-cbio-updated.html.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, formerly Targacept, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company focuses its product development efforts in the fields of hemostasis, including the treatment of hemophilia and surgical bleeding, and inflammation, including prevention of delayed graft function (DGF) in renal transplants and the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), a condition that can cause visual impairment or blindness.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.