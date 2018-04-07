Zacks: Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN) Given $10.83 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $10.83 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.38) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Apollo Endosurgery an industry rank of 173 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APEN. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on Apollo Endosurgery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. purchased 22,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $130,444.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,560,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,619,392.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Crawford purchased 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $25,035.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,033. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,067,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,567,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APEN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 51,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $108.33, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.46. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 42.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.48%. equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, formerly Lpath, Inc, is a medical device company. The Company is focused on less invasive therapies for the treatment of obesity, as well as other gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures. The Company offers products in over 80 countries.

