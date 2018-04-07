Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post $206.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $207.28 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $207.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $206.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.90 million to $877.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $915.17 million per share, with estimates ranging from $886.25 million to $930.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $219.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCRN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 73,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,973. The company has a market cap of $408.77, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $56,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,503.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Grubbs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $111,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,824.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 91,169 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

