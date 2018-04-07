Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Interface, Inc. (TILE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to post sales of $236.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $229.90 million to $244.00 million. Interface posted sales of $221.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $236.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Interface had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $266.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TILE. BidaskClub downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

TILE stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.20. 258,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,133. Interface has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $1,495.29, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface Inc is engaged in design, production and sale of modular carpet, also known as carpet tile. As of January 1, 2017, the Company marketed its modular carpets in over 110 countries under the brand names Interface and FLOR. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

