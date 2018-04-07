Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mallinckrodt (MNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $570.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) to post sales of $570.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $532.30 million to $589.00 million. Mallinckrodt posted sales of $810.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full-year sales of $570.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mallinckrodt.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Mallinckrodt’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNK shares. Barclays downgraded Mallinckrodt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mallinckrodt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MNK traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.48. 1,911,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,442. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $49.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1,250.35, a P/E ratio of 1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.06.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

