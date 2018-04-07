Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Billion

Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) will post $3.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.01 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $3.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $17.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.60 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $19.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.13.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,404,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total value of $2,896,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,245 shares of company stock valued at $9,783,623. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,869,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,889,000 after buying an additional 73,790 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,968,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,764,000 after buying an additional 243,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,907,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,314,000 after buying an additional 41,226 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,772,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after buying an additional 76,379 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,664,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,096,000 after buying an additional 26,147 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.33. 1,954,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,644. The company has a market cap of $76,894.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $127.09 and a 52 week high of $164.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

