Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Omnicell Technologies (OMCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Omnicell Technologies (NASDAQ:OMCL) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. Omnicell Technologies reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omnicell Technologies.

Omnicell Technologies (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. Omnicell Technologies had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Omnicell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray boosted their target price on Omnicell Technologies from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Omnicell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 299,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,490. The company has a market capitalization of $1,713.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.17, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. Omnicell Technologies has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $25,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $361,903.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 224,206 shares in the company, valued at $9,912,147.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,701,000 after acquiring an additional 187,069 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,792,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,927,000 after purchasing an additional 174,607 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell Technologies by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,047,000 after purchasing an additional 367,687 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,612,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 530,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

About Omnicell Technologies

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

