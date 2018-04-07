Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report $174.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.78 million to $177.10 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $182.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $174.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $765.57 million to $778.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $793.99 million per share, with estimates ranging from $778.52 million to $808.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 12.46%.

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 385,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2,399.54, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $39.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.67%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company. The Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and invests in hotel properties located primarily in cities of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 29 hotels with a total of 7,219 guest rooms.

