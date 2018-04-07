Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics (SYNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $401.42 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post sales of $401.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $402.70 million and the lowest is $400.00 million. Synaptics reported sales of $444.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $401.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNA. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 641 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $28,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 3,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $135,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,258 shares of company stock worth $1,283,444 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Synaptics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,325,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,952,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Synaptics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,596,000 after acquiring an additional 125,826 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Synaptics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,014,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Synaptics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,250,000 after acquiring an additional 111,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Synaptics by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 543,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.95. 394,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,383. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The firm has a market cap of $1,561.76, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

