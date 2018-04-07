Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wix.com (WIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.84 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) will post sales of $134.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.32 million and the highest is $135.80 million. Wix.com reported sales of $92.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $134.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $563.29 million to $594.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $744.29 million per share, with estimates ranging from $713.83 million to $759.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 1,376.12% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $118.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIX. KeyCorp set a $85.00 price target on Wix.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of WIX stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.90. 749,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,487. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,865.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 51.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wix.com (WIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.84 Million” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-wix-com-wix-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-134-84-million.html.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.