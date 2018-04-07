Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banco Bradesco (BBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. Banco Bradesco posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banco Bradesco.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBD. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,145,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 323,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 103,699 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 432,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,479,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,467. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $78,415.30, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.0058 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous special dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, companies, and corporations and institutions. The company operates in two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. It accepts demand and time deposits, checking and savings accounts, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

