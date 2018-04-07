Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) to announce $16.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beigene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.70 million and the highest is $16.83 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full-year sales of $16.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.37 million to $203.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $158.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $73.10 million to $327.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Beigene from $93.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Beigene stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.48. The stock had a trading volume of 269,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,803.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.76 and a beta of 0.23. Beigene has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $182.79.

In other news, EVP Ji Li sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,468,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,980,198 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999,998.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 194,210 shares of company stock worth $29,041,676 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Beigene during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/zacks-brokerages-expect-beigene-ltd-bgne-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-16-27-million.html.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused in the discovery and development of molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The Company had used its cancer biology platform to develop four clinical-stage drug candidates, such as BGB-3111, BGB-A317, BGB-290 and BGB-283, as of December 31, 2016.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beigene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.