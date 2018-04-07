Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consol Energy (CEIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consol Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.84. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consol Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Consol Energy.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $352.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.75 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Consol Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of CEIX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 278,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.27 and a PE ratio of 6.52. Consol Energy has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

