Zacks: Brokerages Expect EntreMed, Inc. (CASI) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect EntreMed, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for EntreMed’s earnings. EntreMed reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EntreMed will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EntreMed.

EntreMed (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EntreMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised EntreMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised EntreMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CASI traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,544,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,432. EntreMed has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $489.80, a P/E ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 0.90.

In other EntreMed news, major shareholder China Growth Fund Idg-Accel II acquired 3,086,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $9,845,673.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wei-Wu He acquired 3,086,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,987.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in EntreMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in EntreMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EntreMed by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EntreMed by 488.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 187,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EntreMed by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 94,984 shares in the last quarter. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EntreMed

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma.

