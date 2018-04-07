Zacks: Brokerages Expect German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. German American Bancorp. posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.76 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 28.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of German American Bancorp. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $37.00 price target on shares of German American Bancorp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in German American Bancorp. by 49.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in German American Bancorp. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.35. 47,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,770. The company has a market cap of $764.85, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.07. German American Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company, through its banking subsidiary German American Bancorp, operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and one northern Kentucky county. Its segments are core banking, trust and investment advisory services, insurance, and other.

