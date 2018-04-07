Zacks: Brokerages Expect InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for InnerWorkings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. InnerWorkings reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that InnerWorkings will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover InnerWorkings.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). InnerWorkings had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on INWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of InnerWorkings in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. InnerWorkings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ INWK) opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.84. InnerWorkings has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $481.74, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INWK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 59,193 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc is a marketing execution company. The Company’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. The Company’s segments include North America and International.

