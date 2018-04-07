Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.49. Peoples Utah Bancorp reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.39 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $51,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,577.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick W. Anderson sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $153,306.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,673.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,907 shares of company stock valued at $786,808 over the last three months. 25.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 538,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after buying an additional 127,539 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 416,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,397 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 18 retail banking locations, two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People’s Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers.

