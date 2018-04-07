Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $43.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams acquired 5,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $76,713.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $11,262,438. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 883,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 129,031 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 896.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 699,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,559,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 571,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of -979.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.39. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $41.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/zacks-brokerages-expect-tabula-rasa-healthcare-inc-trhc-to-post-0-02-earnings-per-share.html.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (Tabula Rasa), formerly CareKinesis, Inc, is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations and manage risk. The Company delivers its solutions through a suite of technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management, which includes bundled prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging services for client populations with complex prescription needs.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.