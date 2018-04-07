Zacks: Brokerages Expect Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) to Post $0.86 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Voya Financial posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 31.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $63.00 target price on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Voya Financial to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

In other news, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $283,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,630.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $45,439.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $472,110.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 99,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 24,544 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,221,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 39,423 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,686.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $54.87.

Voya Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

