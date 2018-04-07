Zacks: Brokerages Set $11.50 Target Price for Bridgepoint Education (BPI)

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bridgepoint Education an industry rank of 82 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgepoint Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bridgepoint Education in the third quarter worth $108,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgepoint Education in the third quarter worth $122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bridgepoint Education in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BPI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 78,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,897. Bridgepoint Education has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.70, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.07.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Bridgepoint Education had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Bridgepoint Education will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

