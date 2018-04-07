Zacks: Brokerages Set $41.00 Price Target for Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $41.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY an industry rank of 187 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RBCAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,232. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $830.29, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 24.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 24.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 10.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the Bank) and Republic Insurance Services, Inc (the Captive). The Bank is a Kentucky-based, state chartered non-member financial institution. The Captive is an insurance subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through four segments: Traditional Banking, which provides traditional banking products to customers; Warehouse Lending (Warehouse), which provides short-term, revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers across the United States through mortgage warehouse lines of credit; Mortgage Banking, which originates, sells and services long-term, single family, first lien residential real estate loans, and Republic Processing Group (RPG), which facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products.

