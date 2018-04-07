Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BankFinancial (BFIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BankFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of BankFinancial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

BankFinancial stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. BankFinancial has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. BankFinancial had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. equities research analysts predict that BankFinancial will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

BankFinancial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase 500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Terry R. Wells sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $98,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,414.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James J. Brennan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,528 shares of company stock valued at $543,086. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFIN. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 6.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 33.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 16,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BankFinancial (BFIN) to Hold” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-bankfinancial-bfin-to-hold.html.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation is the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service, community-oriented national bank principally engaged in the business of commercial, family and personal banking. The Bank offers its customers a range of loan, deposit and other financial products and services through its full-service Illinois-based banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, and through its Internet branch, www.bankfinancial.com.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankFinancial (BFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.