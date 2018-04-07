Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Conifer in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Conifer in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 38.31% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Conifer will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Jamison Williams, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 348,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian J. Roney acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 311,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,765 shares during the quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC owned approximately 6.28% of Conifer worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc is an insurance holding company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries, the Company offers insurance coverage in both specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It operates through two segments: commercial lines and personal lines. It is engaged in underwriting and marketing insurance coverage, and administering claims processing for such policies.

