Zacks Investment Research Downgrades German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GABC. Sandler O’Neill set a $37.00 target price on shares of German American Bancorp. and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, German American Bancorp. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.25.

GABC stock opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $779.31, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.04. German American Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $39.02.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.76 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 904,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 175,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 46,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 132,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-german-american-bancorp-gabc-to-hold-updated.html.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company, through its banking subsidiary German American Bancorp, operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and one northern Kentucky county. Its segments are core banking, trust and investment advisory services, insurance, and other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp. (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.