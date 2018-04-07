Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) to Hold

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Southern Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $715.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,683 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $180,356.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Barclay sold 780 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $39,639.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,248 shares in the company, valued at $520,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,074,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, a financial holding company and the parent of Great Southern Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank and subsidiaries of the Bank, the Company offers insurance, travel, investment and related services. The Bank makes long-term, fixed-rate residential real estate loans.

