Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of PENMF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. 35,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,550. Peninsula Energy has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.37.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited explores for, develops, and mines uranium properties in the United States. It also explores molybdenum and gold ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Lance uranium projects that are located in Wyoming, the United States. It also jointly holds interest in the Karoo uranium exploration projects, which are situated in the Karoo Basin, South Africa; and RakiRaki Gold project located in Fiji.

