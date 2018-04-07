Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRI. Wells Fargo set a $102.00 price objective on Primerica and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Primerica to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of PRI opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,289.37, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. Primerica has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $108.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Primerica had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $442.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $225.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Mccullough sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alison S. Rand sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $1,024,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,983.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,883 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-primerica-pri-to-hold-updated.html.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica Inc (Primerica) is a distributor of financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits on its in-force book of term life insurance policies, net of reinsurance, which are underwritten by its life insurance company subsidiaries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.