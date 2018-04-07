Prudential Public (PUK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Prudential Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of PUK stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.71. 162,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $64,552.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. Prudential Public has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prudential Public (PUK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-prudential-public-puk-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Public (PUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.