Sage Group (SGPYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SGPYY. UBS upgraded Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Sage Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Sage Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Sage Group has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $47.12.

About Sage Group

The Sage Group plc engages in the development and distribution of business management software and related products and services for small and medium sized businesses. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments.

