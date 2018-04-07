Tyler Technologies (TYL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Tyler Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing integrated information management solutions and services to the public sector. It provides software products and services; professional IT services; subscription-based services; property appraisal outsourcing services. Its products generally automate three major functional areas (1) financial management and education, (2) courts and justice and (3) property appraisal and tax. Tyler operates in two reportable segments: Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) and Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services. The Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) segment provides software systems to municipal and county governments and schools. The Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. Tyler Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $197.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

TYL opened at $206.66 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $152.76 and a twelve month high of $214.33. The firm has a market cap of $7,922.83, a PE ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.56 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $4,222,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,582 shares of company stock valued at $23,816,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,334.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

