Acacia Research (ACTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and licenses patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies. Acacia Research Corporation is based in Newport Beach, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 90,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,597. The company has a market capitalization of $179.80, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Acacia Research has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 33.91%. equities research analysts predict that Acacia Research will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acacia Research declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 598,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,788.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 63,100 shares of company stock worth $228,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 22.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the third quarter worth about $168,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 11.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the third quarter worth about $230,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/zacks-investment-research-lowers-acacia-research-actg-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses and enforces patented technologies. The Company’s operating subsidiaries partner with inventors and patent owners, applying their legal and technology expertise to patent assets to unlock the financial value in their patented inventions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acacia Research (ACTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.