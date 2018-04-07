Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Acerinox stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3,782.13, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Acerinox has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $7.73.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products worldwide. The company operates through Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other segments. Its flat stainless steel products include billets, black coils, circles, cold rolled coils and sheets, engraved coils/sheets, flat bars, hot rolled coils and sheets, plates, and slabs.

