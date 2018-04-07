Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “In the last month, Altra Industrial's shares outperformed the industry. We believe that the company is poised to benefit from its solid product portfolio, exposure to diversified end markets, wide customer base and inorganic growth initiatives. Recently, it agreed to combine its operations with four companies of Automation and Specialty business of Fortive Corporation. The combined business will a global leader in motion control and power transmission and will have revenues of $1.8 billion. Also, the company's restructuring and cost-saving strategies will be beneficial. For 2018, the company anticipates net sales to be within $895-$915 million range and non-GAAP earnings to be $2.30-$2.43 per share. However, the company is exposed to risks arising from high debt levels, stiff competition, geopolitical issues as well as adverse foreign currency movements.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1,348.70, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.64. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $53.70.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a designer, producer and marketer of a range of mechanical power transmission (MPT) components. The Company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearing. It manufactures a range of couplings suitable for various industrial and specialty applications.

