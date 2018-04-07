Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on Anavex Life Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 194,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,442. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 49,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of drug candidates. The Company’s lead compounds include ANAVEX 2-73, ANAVEX PLUS, a combination of ANAVEX 2-73 with donepezil (Aricept), ANAVEX 19-144, ANAVEX 1-41, ANAVEX 7-1037, ANAVEX 3-71, ANAVEX 1079, ANAVEX 1519 and ANAVEX 1066 being developed to treat Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

