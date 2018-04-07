Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASBFY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

ASBFY stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

