Charter Communications (CHTR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “We remain worried about Charter's operation in a saturated and competitive multi-channel U.S. video market. The company continues to face stiff competition from online TV streaming service providers. We also view the company's high debt level and consolidation-related woes as potential hazards. However, we appreciate the company’s wireless venture, along with plans to offer its wireless service in 2018. The company’s residential and commercial internet and voice customer growth continues to accelerate, evident from the revenue growth and subscriber gain. Further, despite cord-cutting, the company reported a net gain of 15,000 video, 300,000 Internet and 53,000 voice customers in fourth-quarter 2017. Meanwhile, the stock price grew 3.8% outperforming the industry's loss of 7.1%, in the past year's time frame.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. Barclays cut shares of Charter Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $267.01 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Guggenheim raised Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a market perform rating and issued a $359.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $405.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $310.67 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $298.67 and a fifty-two week high of $408.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $74,339.94, a P/E ratio of 117.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.76, for a total value of $9,848,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,741,431.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,446,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 27,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

