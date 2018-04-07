FactSet (FDS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “Estimates for FactSet have remained stable of late. The company’s sustained focus on bringing in new products across segments with an emphasis on financial services to expand the customer base has helped keep afloat amid the current macroeconomic challenges. Moreover, its strategy of growing through acquisitions is praiseworthy. Nonetheless, the company’s declining client-retention ratio remains a major a concern. It should be noted that a strong client-retention ratio signifies more stable revenues. Although, the company has been able to add new clients every quarter, but failing in retaining the old clients will negatively impact its near-term top-line growth. Notably, FactSet has underperformed the industry to which it belongs in the last one year.”

FDS has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of FactSet in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 price target on shares of FactSet in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo set a $185.00 price target on shares of FactSet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of FactSet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of FactSet stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.65. The company had a trading volume of 295,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,797. FactSet has a twelve month low of $155.09 and a twelve month high of $217.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7,647.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. FactSet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 54.00%. The business had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that FactSet will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FactSet news, VP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark J. Hale sold 48,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total transaction of $9,524,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,759.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,187 shares of company stock valued at $9,952,828. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet by 723.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

